Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the arrest and execution of two Nigerians by the Saudi Arabia authorities.

Concise News understands that a Nigerian, Kudirat Afolabi, was executed after being found guilty of drug trafficking.

Also, another Nigerian was arrested in Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia for reportedly smuggling about 1,138g of cocaine.

While reacting to the development, Sani who represents Kaduna Central, took to his Twitter handle to condemn the act.

“Smuggling drugs to Saudi Arabia or any other country is a condemnable act;it destroys the image of our country and must not be condoned by anyone,” he said.

“But we have a duty to provide legal and diplomatic services to our Citizens abroad to protect the innocent and neutralize frame-ups.”