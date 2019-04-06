Nigerian rapper Wale Turner premieres a new hit song entitled ‘Aristo’ which he blur the lines between rap and afro-pop

Wale Turner who has been building anticipation for his latest single for a while now, sharing song intro and snippets on his social media feeds finally release the song for everyone to dance.

He uses the Lussh production record to stern message of being stinkingly rich (Aristo) as a reference to a lady

Aristo is an upbeat dance tune that will surely make you move without thinking about it and a necessity for your playlists.