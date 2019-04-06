A lecturer from the Faculty of Science, Department of Mathematics, University of Ibadan has reportedly committed suicide.

The lecturer, who was identified as A.O Subair, has set himself on fire, Friday, in his senior staff quarters located at Phillipson Road of the University Campus.

The deceased was said to have been buried at the Akinyele public cemetery according to Islamic rites.

Concise News learned that the late mathematician had recently resigned from the university without a genuine reason but was yet to move out of the staff quarters before he took the decision.

It was revealed that the late university lecturer had separated from his family and had faced several challenges progressing on his career.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Deji Omole described it as pathetic and a major loss to the Union.

Omole said, “We were only informed of the burning flat while efforts to save him proved abortive.”

Omole appealed to the members of the Union to confide in one another saying “isolation could deepen depression which may culminate in suicidal ideation.”

It was gathered that the late lecturer was survived by three children.