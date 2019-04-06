Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, is close to finalising his move to Real Madrid as the manager of the Spanish side, Zinedine Zidane, has approved the transfer.

Hazard, this news medium understands, wanted to move to the Bernabeu last summer but Maurizio Sarri convinced him to stay with the Blues for one more term.

However, Marca reports that with less than 15 months to finish his current deal, the Belgian is almost set to join the Bernabeu said.

Chelsea and Madrid are now close to agreeing to the terms of Hazard’s departure which is expected to be finalised imminently.

Already, the Blues had slapped a £100million price tag on Hazard last summer and it’s likely they’ve demanded a similar fee this time around, despite Hazard’s contract having just one year left