Popular Nigerian food blogger, Sisi Yemmie after welcoming her 2nd child in February this year admitted that transitioning from one to two kids is really tough.

The mother of two revealed that she had a C-Section and that mothers with 2 or more kids definitely have two heads, and they are not her mate.

She wrote on her Instagram page saying “When I heard that the transition from 1 to 2 kids was not easy I think say na play, add recovering from a C-Section to it and you will know that my eye don see weeeen!

“I’m just happy that today is the last day of school for a while-I can rest small : Mesef na pesin pikin. Those of you with 2 or more kids, I salute-you are not my mate at all. Then those moms with 4 or more kids, you definitely have 2 heads.

