Senegal’s prime minister Mohammed Dionne on Saturday announced that President Macky Sall had instructed him to launch reforms that will include the scrapping of his own job.

Dionne, Sall had just reappointed to the post, said the reforms would include “the suppression of the intermediary level of prime minister”.

The aim is to bring the administration closer to the administrated and to speed up reforms so they had more impact, said Dionne, speaking from the presidential palace.

Dionne was also named as secretary general of the Republic, according to a presidential decree read out on national television.

Once the prime minister’s post has disappeared, he will continue in this second role, Dionne said.

Sall took office this week for his second term as president after comfortably winning re-election.

Sall garnered 58 percent of the vote, well clear of former prime minister Idrissa Seck on 20 percent with the rest of the pack left trailing, to win easily in a single round of voting on February 24.

But that was after the authorities prevented several opposition candidates for misuse of public funds, including Karim Wade, the son of presidential predecessor Abdoulaye Wade (2000-12), as well as popular Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall.

The opposition, outraged by these disqualifications, has so far shown no sign of wanting to grasp any olive branch Sall might extend.