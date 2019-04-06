Chelsea midfielder, Eden Hazard, is set to finalise his transfer move to Real Madrid in the ‘coming days’, after Zinedine Zidane confirmed the move, according to Marca.

The 28-year-old Belgium Captain desired to move to the Bernabeu last summer following Belgium’s third-place finish at Euro 2018, but Maurizio Sarri persuaded him to stay at Stamford Bridge for another season.

Hazard has less than 15 months for his existing deal, however, he has insisted to leave the club, despite Chelsea offering him a new wage around £300,000-a-week.

The Blue’s Midfielder couldn’t hide his admiration for Zidane in the past and the Frenchman’s return to Madrid appears to have changed his mind in favour of the LaLiga giants.

It was confirmed that Chelsea and Madrid are now close to agreeing the terms of Hazard’s departure and agreement is expected to be finalised imminently.

Chelsea’s £100million price tag on Hazard last summer might likely be a similar fee this time around, despite Hazard’s contract having just a year remaining.