Former presidential aide Reno Omokri has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of keeping mute over the killing of 50 people and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Zamfara State.

Omokri, reacting to the killing on Saturday, said Buhari ought to have sympathised with the people of Zamfara.

He wrote: “Bandits killed 50 Nigerians yesterday. 24 hours later, silence from @MBuhari. No condolence or comfort Zamfara.

“A terrorist kills 49 people in NZ. Within 4 hours, Buhari was crying more than the bereaved. How can the world value your people if you, as President, don’t value them?

Speaker of Zamfara House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, had revealed that no fewer than 50 persons, including members of the CJTF, were killed in the state on Tuesday.

The Speaker, who led a delegation of the state government on a condolence visit, alarmed that the security situation was worsening in the state.

He said: “We were told that the members of Civilian JTF have mobilised people from Sakajiki community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area and confronted the bandits in the forest which led to the killing of over 50 persons including members of CJTF.”