A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has labelled President Muhammadu Buhari a “certificateless general,” Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Buhari is in Jordan to attend an economic summit as bandits ransack some parts of Zamfara State.

While reacting to the development, Omokri took to his Twitter handle to berate Buhari for his inability to tackle insurgency in the country.

According to him, the belief that Buhari, before he became president in 2015, that he will deal with insecurity with “iron hand,” is untrue.

He noted that the insecurity in Zamfara and other parts of the country have proven that Buhari is “lily-livered.”

“For all pre2015 talk of @MBuhari being a strongman who‘d deal with insecurity with an iron hand, the reality in Zamfara, NE & NW proves PMB is a mere quota system certificateless general, promoted above his competence and lily livered as a chicken shooed away by a fox,” he said.