The outgoing Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has appointed the chairman of his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dan Nwafor, as the head of the governing council for Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA.

The appointment is coming in less than two months to the end of Okorocha’s administration.

Concise News reports that the inauguration of the OCDA governing council and that of 37 other similar state agencies was held in Owerri the state capital yesterday, the Governor said the appointments were to make the state government continues in ‘running smoothly’ after he has exited office in May 2019.

The Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the government of Imo (SGI), Mark Uchendu, the SGI, wished the newly inaugurated board chairmen well in their new tasks.

He revealed that “These people are for government assignment. We know that government is continuity and you will work for the state.”

According to him, you will be given your appointment letter here and start work immediately. Some of the tenures of the board last for three years some four years.

“In fact by the time you start work, on Monday, you will be presented with the letter that will give all the details you need and the number of years that you are expected to stay in office,” he added.