The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, has reportedly submitted his letter of resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari. It was learned that the country’s senior judicial officer resigned on Thursday, April 4, two days after the National Judicial Council (NJC) reportedly advised that Onnoghen should retire over allegation of misconduct against him. According to an online medium, TheCable, resignation with immediate effect was the “best possible option” for Onnoghen under the current circumstance.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he is yet to confirm if President Muhammdu Buhari is aware of the reported resignation of Justice Walter Onnoghen. Adesina made this known in an interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye on Politics Today on Friday. He said he cannot confirm at the time if President Buhari is aware of Justice Onnoghen’s reported resignation.

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arraigned Ogunyemi Olalekan, one day after he was dismissed by the police authorities for allegedly killing an innocent citizen Kolade Johnson. The dismissed inspector was arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ebute-Metta area of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence. Johnson was on Sunday, March 31, hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police.

The United Arab Emirates Thursday denied that it has suspended issuance of three-month tourist visa to Nigerian passport holders. The rumoured suspension was ignited by the arrest of five Nigerians for armed robbery in UAE’s third largest city Sharjah. Although Sharjah Police Department told a press conference on March 31 that the five persons who were alleged to have stolen Dh2.3 million from Al Ansari Exchange were “Africans nationals,” Khaleej Times said the persons were Nigerians.

An Ebute Meta Magistrate Court on Friday ordered the remand of Olalekan Ogunyemi, ex-police inspector charged with murdering of Kolade Johnson. Concise News had reported that Ogunyemi was sacked after Johnson was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police. The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Salawu, ordered that Ogunyemi, be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons, pending advice from State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Presidency has confirmed that another Nigerian, Wahid Somade, has been arrested in Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling about 1,138g of cocaine. Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

No fewer than 50 persons, including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, were killed in Zamfara on Tuesday. The Speaker of the Zamfara State House Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, revealed this on Friday during a condolence visit to Kaura Namoda Emirate. Rikiji attributed the incidence to CJTF confrontation with bandits in a community in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on Friday had a private meeting at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja. Concise News reports that there was, however, no interview after the duo emerged from the meeting. Blair served as Prime Minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 and Leader of the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007.

Mo Salah ended his goal drought as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with another late show in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday Night Football. The result means Liverpool sit two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand with six remaining. Salah, scoring his first in eight games, found the bottom right corner superbly on the break as Liverpool came from behind to lead 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining, before sub Jordan Henderson rounded off the win from close range six minutes later.

Nigerian stand-up comedian Helen Paul, who bagged her PhD in Theatre Arts on April 4th has revealed that she was conceived through rape. The mother of Four got her Doctorate Degree from UNILAG even as she became the first comedian to bag such a degree. In a post shared on her IG page this afternoon, Helen dedicated her degree to her mum and also revealed that she was conceived by an act of rape.

