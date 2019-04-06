The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet its lawmakers in the National Assembly to discuss the zoning of the offices meant for the opposition party.

Concise News understands that the offices are Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip.

According to a source in the party, the PDP had also started working behind the scene to decide who become the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The source told Punch that the PDP does not want the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is in the majority in both chambers, to occupy the top positions.

“We will meet anytime next week to discuss the outcome of the general elections. The meeting ought to have been held before now, but we deferred it because of the governorship election in Rivers State,” he said.

“Now that the election has come to a successful conclusion, we will meet and discuss how the offices meant for the party are to be shared among the zones.

“We will also allow the lawmakers to decide if they want the occupiers of such offices to be on a consensus basis or by ballot. We will not impose anyone on them.”