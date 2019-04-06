Gabriel Jesus kept Manchester City’s quadruple dream alive as his early header saw them past Brighton 1-0 at Wembley and into the FA Cup final.

The Brazilian netted the only goal of Saturday’s semi-final to keep City on track for an unprecedented trophy haul.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and are still in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League.

City, who will be back in north London on Tuesday night for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Tottenham, will face Watford or Wolves in the final. Those two sides meet in the second semi-final on Sunday.

It took just four minutes for City to take the lead. A lovely team move afforded Kevin De Bruyne plenty of space on the right to put a perfect cross into the heart of the Brighton box, and Jesus popped up unmarked to head the ball home.

The only other real noteworthy event of the first half, however, was a coming together between Kyle Walker and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, with a flare-up leading to the players going forehead to forehead.

Walker appeared to be the aggressor as he moved his forehead into the face of the Iranian, but a VAR review deemed it only worthy of the yellow card already dished out by referee Anthony Taylor.

Guardiola deemed it too risky to leave Walker on the pitch and replaced him with Danilo for the start of the second half, but it was Brighton who came out for the restart with more intent.

They nearly created a glorious opening from a corner as well after 54 minutes as Shane Duffy won a header and put it back across the six-yard box, but Aymeric Laporte just got a foot in front of Glenn Murray to deny him an open goal.

Brighton continued to press for a way back but City largely controlled the game superbly, with Guardiola throwing on the likes of John Stones and Fernandinho to help see out the result.