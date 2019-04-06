UK Pools draws, Pool result week 39 2019, Pools draws, week 39 pools results
United mauled Fulham 4-1 in the reverse fixture in December, 2018/SkySports

This is a compilation of the Week 39 2019 UK football pool result and draws for all games and fixtures played this weekend.

This news medium had earlier posted a recap of the Week 39 pool result for 2018 to enable people to forecast and get their likely sure draws.

Also, the Week 39 2019 UK football pool fixtures were posted earlier in the week for your reading.

Week 39 Pool Result, Fixtures, Draws, Games For 2019

Ensure to refresh this page for the latest pool result, draws for this weekend. Below is the full list of all Week 39 pool result, fixtures, draws and games for 2019:

WEEK 39 – FA Cup 2018/2019 06-Apr-2019
# Current Coupon Results Result Status
1 Bournemouth       Burnley
2 Chelsea       West Ham Monday
3 Everton       Arsenal Sunday
4 Huddersfield       Leicester
5 Southampton       Liverpool
6 Birmingham       Leeds
7 Blackburn       Stoke
8 Bolton       Ipswich
9 Brentford       Derby
10 Bristol C.       Wigan
11 Hull       Reading
12 Norwich (4) x (0) Q.P.R. Home FT
13 Preston       Sheff Utd.
14 Rotherham       Nott’m For.
15 Sheff Wed.       Aston V.
16 Wimbledon       Accrington
17 Bradford C.       Doncaster
18 Burton A.       Barnsley
19 Coventry       Bristol R. Sunday
20 Fleetwood       Southend
21 Luton       Blackpool
22 Peterboro       Gillingham
23 Plymouth       Charlton
24 Rochdale       Sunderland
25 Shrewsbury       Scunthorpe
26 Walsall       Oxford Utd.
27 Wycombe       Portsmouth
28 Carlisle       Bury
29 Cheltenham       Exeter
30 Colchester       Oldham
31 Crawley       Forest G.
32 Grimsby       Stevenage
33 Macclesfield       Morecambe
34 Mansfield       Cambridge U.
35 Milton K.D.       Lincoln
36 Newport Co.       Tranmere
37 Notts Co.       Northampton
38 Port Vale       Crewe
39 Swindon       Yeovil
40 Celtic       Livingston
41 Dundee       Aberdeen
42 Hamilton       St Mirren
43 Kilmarnock       St Johnstone
44 Motherwell       Rangers Sunday
45 Boreham       Sutton Utd.
46 Bromley       Aldershot
47 Dagenham       Barrow
48 Dover       Chesterfield
49 Fylde       Eastleigh

