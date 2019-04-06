A fire outbreak has destroyed million naira worth of properties at a building housing multiple shops on Shonola street in Aguda-Ogba area of Lagos on Saturday.

According to a source, the fire started from a hairdressing salon before it spread to other parts of the building.

The building which was opposite the Excellence Hotel in Ogba was almost razed to the ground before the arrival of firefighters.

An eyewitness who revealed “The fire started from a hairdresser shop when one of the workers was trying to refuel a working generator.

”As she was fuelling the generator, the keg containing the fuel caught fire, instead of him to throw the keg away, out of fear she flung the keg still containing fuel into the shop, this was how the fire started and extended to other shops.”

Below is the scene images: