Manchester City‘s Manager, Pep Guardiola have made a shocking transfer revelation in a bid to sign Chelsea’s midfielder, N’Golo Kante.

Concise News reports that the Guardiola wants Kante to replace veteran midfielder, Fernandinho, who turns 34 next month.

According to the report, Man City have been monitoring Kante’s performance at Stamford Bridge and have requested intermediaries to keep them up to date if the France international becomes unhappy at Chelsea.

Kante has been effective for Maurizio Sarri’s side since he joined the club from Leicester City.

The midfielder has proved himself as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders and has won back-to-back Premier League titles with Chelsea and Leicester City.

Recall that Kante also won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France in Russia.