The Saudi Arabian Professional League club Al Nassr threw a party to celebrate their winger Ahmed Musa who was named this week Nigeria’s best player for the year 2018.

Concise News learned that Musa picked the award at the 2018 AITEO/NFF Football Awards ceremony which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos on Monday. Completesports.com reports

The significant award was a remarkable year for the 26-year-old who made most Nigerians happy at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Musa who scored two goals at the global soccer fiesta and also helped Nigeria secure their only win in Russia against Iceland.

The Al Nassr star won off the award from Shanghai Shenhua’s Odion Ighalo and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi to succeed Victor Moses who won the award last year.

The former Leicester City player was also awarded the best Goal of The Year award.

His Al Nassr teammate Ali Akaibari was also honoured for graduating from the University with a bachelor degree in Gymnastics.

The Saudi Arabian team tweeted on it Twitter handle that: “ALNASSR administration had a celebration party for @Ahmedmusa718 for winning the best Nigerian player 2018 award, for @Alkaibari_A for graduating from the university with BA in Gymnastics.”

Recall that the former CSKA Moscow star has scored 17 goals in 81 appearances for Nigeria.