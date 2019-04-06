Renowned Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie has made the cover of the recent Marie Claire Brazil, an international magazine.

The 41-year-old nonfiction writer shared the cover of the magazine with her more than 300,000 followers on Instagram.

She wrote, “Delighted to be on the cover of Marie Claire Brazil. And to highlight the work of talented designers: Brazilian @renatabuzzo.veglab and Nigerians @kikikamanu and @the_ladymaker

“Thanks you @lauraancona @driferreira @Kakakaren_ka @ruafilmes. And everyone at the Marie Claire Brazil team for taking a stand for feminism.’’

The award-winning writer’s works include: Americanah (2013), `Half of a Yellow Sun’ (2006), `We Should All Be Feminists’ (2014) and `The Thing Around Your Neck’ (2009).

Since its launch in 1991, Marie Claire Brazil has become the biggest fashion-oriented female magazine and the most read women’s magazine in the country.

Also, it is the essential brand to reach independent and intelligent women with taste for fashion.

See her post: