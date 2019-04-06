President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, expressed his sadness at the killings going on in Zamfara State.

In a statement issued by his New Media aide, Bashir Ahmad, Buhari wondered how he could be unconcerned about the killings and the pain of the families of those who had lost their lives to bandits.

He said, “President Buhari has reassured Nigerians that ending banditry remains a key priority of his administration and he would do whatever it takes to ensure the country’s security system confronts these public enemies with merciless determination.

“Reacting to the recent spike in reported incidents of banditry and kidnappings in some parts of the country, President Buhari while condoling all those affected by the unfortunate events, described himself as one of the unhappiest leaders in the world.

“How can I be happy and indifferent to the senseless killings of my fellow citizens by bandits? I am human and I understand the pains of the victims and their families who have been traumatized and impoverished by constant ransom demands by bandits.

“President Buhari has ordered rapid and robust deployment of troops to all the areas currently under attack from bandits in Zamfara State and the FG is determined to tackle this challenge ferociously until those remorseless killers are crushed and utterly defeated.”

Meanwhile, a protest held on Saturday in Abuja demanding for the intervention of the president in the security of lives and property in Zamfara State.

