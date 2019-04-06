President Muhammadu Buhari has said Boko Haram insurgents are not controlling any territory in the country, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Buhari said this on Friday at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East and North Africa.

According to him, there has been a great improvement in the fight against insurgency in the country since his government came into power.

“We made significant gains in fighting Boko Haram. We have recaptured all territories held by Boko Haram in 2014,” he noted. “We have liberated thousands of Nigerians held against their will.”

He added: “Today, I am pleased to say no territory in the Federal Republic of Nigeria is held or controlled by Boko Haram.”

This is as he said: “In the last four years, we focused on security while implementing inclusive policies.”