The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to expose corruption in the Nigerian Judiciary.

Concise News understands that the pro-Biafra leader said he will carry out the expose on the nation’s judiciary on Saturday, April 6.

This online news medium understands that the pro-Biafra leader said this on his Twitter handle.

He also described Nigeria’s judiciary as the most “corrupt, injudicious and evil judiciary on earth.”

“Join me on Saturday 6, April 2019 7 pm Biafraland Time on Radio Biafra for forensic analysis on the most corrupt, injudicious and evil judiciary on earth,” he tweeted.

“Bring your pen, paper and a copy of the 1999 Zoo (Nigerian) Constitution to learn how the courts aid impunity.”

Join me on Saturday 6, April 2019 7 pm Biafraland Time on Radio Biafra for forensic analysis on the most corrupt, injudicious and evil judiciary on earth. Bring your pen, paper and a copy of the 1999 Zoo (Nigerian) Constitution to learn how the courts aid impunity. — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) April 3, 2019

A Federal High Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, last month, revoked Kanu’s bail and also ordered his immediate arrest.

He, has, however, alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari government wants to kill him.