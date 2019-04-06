The Abia Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Benedict Godson, has vowed that the party in the state, will resist any move to reappoint the Minister for Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah.

Godson disclosed that the state does not support any plans to reappoint Enelamah, stressing that the minister is working against the growth of the party in the Igbo state.

He revealed the party’s position, in an interview with newsmen, in Aba, calling on President Mohammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to ensure that Abia gets a devoted minister, who is ready for the growth and the development of the party in the state.

According to Godson, “We have a minister on paper, but nobody feels his Impact. Throughout the campaigns, he showed no interest.

“He is supposed to help in the building the party, but he has remained unconcerned and lackadaisical to the interest of APC.

He alleged that the minister is practically not an APC member. Has he is being proposed to returns as a minister which shouldn’t be.

Also, he said: “As for the plan of reappointing him, we wish to tell the presidency that APC is too big with so many qualified members for us to be appointing non-members. Enelamah is not a member of our party and should not be appointed as a minister again.

”No APC member in Abia knows his whereabouts. He has never attended any APC meeting.

“He kept saying he is a democrat and not a politician, but the issue here is if people didn’t bring out themselves to work, campaign and mobilize for APC, would he be waiting for an appointment now?

“We must call spade a spade. You cannot reap where you didn’t sow. We are saying that he should be replaced with a real APC man who believes in the interest of the party and has worked for the growth of the party.”

However, he called on President Buhari, Oshiomhole and the leader of the party in Abia, Orji Kalu to urgently look into the matter to save the party from impending trouble should Enelamah be reinstated.