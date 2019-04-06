The recent thread by Nigerian artistes on Social Media is the cover of ‘Fvck You challenge‘ by Kiss Daniel after several artistes had made there covers; seems, it’s Ycee’s version.

Kenyan-born singer, Victoria Kimani, also did her own version of the song but she accused a fellow artiste ‘Ycee’ whom she blamed of stealing her song. Recently, she played both songs to show the world that indeed Ycee stole her hard-earned intellectual property.

A source who reached out to the Ycee, the rap artiste who spoke through his manager, Aquari, revealed that at first, they thought it was a joke till she posted the snippet on Instagram.

He said: “We heard the song Victoria Kimani sang claiming that we stole it from her but I think she was just chasing shadows.

“She did not reach out to us before now because she heard the song she claims Ycee stole from her several times before it was released.

“She was looking for a free promo that is just basically what she was doing. If you go online, you would read the response of people to her accusation. That is the industry for you.”

The manager expressed dissatisfaction from Kimani’s action for going to the extreme of posting the issue on Social Media after the duo always keeps in touch.

“How can she claim that someone stole her song? It is just funny. At the moment, Ycee is very busy working on his album; in fact, he is putting finishing touches to it. Once it is done, everyone would know about it,” he concluded.