WHO Explains Why Men Die Earlier Than Women

Men are more likely to die earlier than women due to uneven access to healthcare services, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) report.

Concise News learned from the “2019 World Health Statistics”, published on the WHO website on Thursday, that the trend is similar in low and high-income countries.

According to the report, health statistics was disaggregated by sex for the first time, stating that women outlived men everywhere in the world particularly in wealthy countries.

The report said that where men and women faced the same disease, men often seek healthcare less than women.

It said that only by intensifying efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) can countries close this health gap and improve the health and wellbeing of everyone.

“Women outlive men everywhere in the world particularly in wealthy countries and the World Health Statistics 2019 disaggregated by sex for the first time explains why,” the report said.

“Attitudes to healthcare differ. Where men and women face the same disease, men often seek health care less than women.

“In countries with generalised HIV epidemics for example, men are less likely than women to take an HIV test, less likely to access antiretroviral therapy and more likely to die of AIDS-related illnesses than women.

“Similarly, male Tuberculosis (TB) patients appear to be less likely to seek care than female TB patients.

“Where women can access health services, maternal deaths decrease thereby lengthening women’s life expectancy.

“In many circumstances, men access health care less than women. The report also highlights the difference in causes of death between men and women.

“Some are biological, some influenced by environmental and societal factors while some are impacted by availability of and uptake of health services.”

It was also learned from this report that of the 40 leading causes of death globally, 33 causes contribute more to reduced life expectancy in men than in women.

The report stated that in 2016, the probability of a 30-year-old dying from a non-communicable disease before 70 years of age was 44 per cent higher in men than women.

According to the report, global suicide mortality rates are 75 per cent higher in men than in women in 2016.

Also, it revealed that death rates from road injury were more than twice as high in men than in women from age 15.