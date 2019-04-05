Victoria Kimani Makes Shocking Revelation About Tiwa Savage

Chocolate city record label artiste, Victoria Kimani has reacted to the new car Mavins Record first lady, Tiwa Savage just acquired.

The multi-award winning singer allegedly bought the ride as a response to the diss Victoria Kimani did in her #FuvkYouChallenge.

Shortly after she joined Seyi Shay in dropping a shade, Tiwa Savage acted unfazed by showing off her latest achievement, a ride with customized seats.

Well, Kimani has reacted by saying she’s not moved by such, especially when it was gotten from services rendered to married men.

Sharing the post on her Instagram which later deleted, she wrote, “Having material things will never make me envy you especially knowing what you had to do to get them gurl… Wrinkly married balls slapping on your chin.”