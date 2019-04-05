Victoria Kimani Is Just Jealous - Noble Igwe (Screenshot)

Noble Igwe has concluded that Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani is just jealous of Nigeria’s leading female singer, Tiwa Savage.

Recall that the American-born singer did her own cover of the #Fuvkyouchallenge, which was reportedly a shade against the Mavins record label artiste.

In response, Tiwa Savage flaunted a new ride to prove that she keeps getting blessed despite the hate she gets.

Reacting to the pictures of the new ride flaunted by Tiwa, Victoria Kimani had posted it on her page and labeled it as a reward for servicing sugar daddies. A post which she later deleted.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha, Noble Igwe gave reasons why he feels Victoria Kimani is just jealous, stating its because Tiwa savage remains the leading female singer in Nigeria music industry.

He further added that no promoter would want to host a show in the country without inviting Tiwa Savage as the female artiste of the gig, adding that her presence draws the desired audience.

He wrote, “I guess we now have to agree that Victoria Kimani is just jealous, pained and really over her head. She really posted Tiwa’s car? Nah”

