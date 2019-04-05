Noble Igwe has concluded that Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani is jealous of Nigeria’s leading female singer Tiwa Savage.

The American-born singer did her own cover of the #Fuvkyouchallenge in which she purportedly shaded the Mavin Records artiste.

In what seems like a response, Tiwa Savage flaunted a new car to, perhaps, prove that she keeps getting blessed despite the ‘hate’ she gets.

Reacting to the pictures of the new car flaunted by Tiwa Savage, Victoria Kimani said that the Nigerian singer got a reward for allegedly servicing sugar daddies. A post which she later deleted.

Reacting to the whole brouhaha, Noble Igwe gave reasons why he feels Victoria Kimani is jealous, saying it is because Tiwa savage remains the leading female singer in Nigeria.

He added that no promoter would want to host a show in the country without inviting Tiwa Savage as the female artiste of the gig, adding that her presence draws the desired audience.

He wrote, “I guess we now have to agree that Victoria Kimani is just jealous, pained and really over her head. She really posted Tiwa’s car? Nah”

