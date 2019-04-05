UNILAG Convocation: What Jim Ovia Said After Being Awarded With Honourary Doctorate Degree

Jim Ovia, founder of Zenith Bank Plc has been awarded by the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with an honorary doctorate degree on Thursday.

In his acceptance speech during the institution convocation ceremony, Ovia expressed his delight, said he was honoured to be awarded the degree and the vice-chancellor, the governing council, as well as the Senate of the university.

He described UNILAG as a centre of excellence that has produced a large number of illustrious individuals in both private and public sectors of the country.

The Zenith Bank chairman also noted that the institution has produced notable nation-builders who he said have contributed immensely to the development of the country.

He listed some of them to include the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, as well as Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also highlighted are the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh, and the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr Tony Elumelu, among others.

Dr Ovia, however, decried the state of the nation’s education and called for joint efforts from the government and the private sector to improve its condition.

He said there was a need for the private sector to support the Federal and state governments, to rebuild universities across the country.

“The state of education in Nigeria today requires the intervention of the private sector,” said the Zenith Bank chief.

He added, “The Federal and state governments cannot do it alone. I now call on the private sector to support the improvement of education in Nigeria.

“In this regard, I encourage the Federal government to licence more private universities and academic institutions that can enhance the quality of education in Nigeria.”