Transfer: What Real Madrid Coach Zidane Said About Chelsea's Hazard |Chelsea News

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane, has lauded Chelsea star Eden Hazard as a “fantastic player,” Concise News reports.

This news medium gathered that Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu following Zidane’s return.

Zidane who is a known fan of the Belgian international has had Real Madrid contact the London side for a possible move to Span.

Speaking on Friday in a pre-match conference, Zidane said “He [Hazard] is a player I have always rated, as everyone knows.

“He is a player that has played in France, that I have watched a lot and that I know personally.

“There’s nothing new about what I think of him as a player. He’s a fantastic player.”

The Belgian is seen as a perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the Galacticos last summer.