“I will not give my personal opinion about what may happen because the season has not ended, but I’ve always appreciated him,” says Zidane.

“I’ve seen him a lot since he was playing in France. He’s fantastic.”

With Zidane so far unable to transform Madrid’s fortunes since his return as coach, an overhaul of the current squad looks likely.

They go into Saturday’s game against Eibar on the back of a 2-1 loss away to Valencia on Wednesday night.

Madrid’s season is effectively over with nothing left to play for, but Zidane – who experienced a similar situation when Barca took the title by 12 points in 2006 – told his players they must play with pride to see out the campaign.

“I am not inside each player’s head,” he says when asked about motivation.

“What I see in training is that they have the pride to finish the season well.

“Our defeat [to Valencia] says the opponent played well, but we did good things too.

“I’ve lived it as a player. It’s not easy. You have to accept it when things like this happen.

“The best way to get out of it is to work, to be happy when you win matches even if there’s nothing at stake.”