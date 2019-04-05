Controversial fashion expert Toyin Lawani has slammed one of her Instagram followers for saying her body is ‘food for termites.’

Lawani posted on Instagram a video of her Spa staff scrubbing her naked body.

However, the Instagram user wrote: ”Chai vanity, all is vanity…food for termites.”

This did not go down well with Lawani who replied the follower, saying: ”You are very silly to think what you said made sense, that I clapped for you means you are stupid, I’m alive and you dare write this shit, shame on you dAft damn.”

“The more you talk about me the more money I make , That’s what you Losers don’t know, small talk you will be saying her children , Are they your children , leave my life Alone and face yours, Jobless trolls, Do I look like someone who cares , I have bills to pay , I don’t see one you are paying it for me or feeding my children, I work too hard for me to care about your useless opinions , I work in my factories all night with my team while you sleep or make silly comments, Learn to Embrace your sexiness, even if you have kids,” she added.

“I’m not responsible for your ugliness or your misfortunes. always looking for my man ,so you people can Ruin it, Nigerians ma pami now?my mentality is foreign ,I grew up there ,you don’t expect all of us to think the same way or like the sAmethings, Show me a sexy mama of two who Genuinely works hard with her two hands and set standards before you talk trash about a lingerie shoot , is it a goat that would have put the oil on my body for the shoot , @deydeysoso_ enjoy the rubbing jare . Eyin werey jatijati, small talk you will be mentioning my children.hisss. if you don’t like me pls commit sucide

“Everybody please face your face and go and Sort all your husbands in my Dms. Bastards if they pay you ordinary 5million naira to show all your nakedness,you will even add your mother I have told you people on the ist of January, my new year Resolution is embracing my sexiness, if you don’t like it pls block me.”