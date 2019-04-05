Toyin Abraham and Chioma Akpotha are staring in the highly anticipated movie “Street Kid,” which will be in cinemas from May 24, 2019.

The movie chronicles the story of a kid who was forced to drop out of school to sell on the street and how he helped the rich kid to win a national spelling competition in our Nigerian Indigenous languages.

The movie which is produced by Wale Muraina and directed by Tony Dudu is executive produced by Aulmediastudio.

Other stars in the movie are Kalu Ikeagwu, Jibola Dapo, Racheal Oniga, Patrick Doyle, Femi Durojaye and others who dabble between Yoruba and English language to deliver commendable performance.

“Street Kid is not your regular movie and that is obvious in the kind of story that we choose to tell”, said Muraina as he talked on the revolutionary nature of the movie.

Speaking further she said, ”The Street Kid” is a movie that projects the Ooni of Ife National Schools spelling Competition in Nigerian Indigenous Language and helps promote the preservation of our indigenous language and culture.

“It helps parents re-evaluate need to preserve languages and tell the story of potentials in an entertaining way.”