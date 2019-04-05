Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to the allegation of selling Toyota Prado Jeep belonging to Olakunle Churchill, her ex-husband.

The mother of one child expressed her reaction on Instagram after her ex-husband had also said she forged the documents of the vehicle before selling it.

Concise News had earlier reported that the father of her son petitioned the actress through his lawyer on the 4th of April.

In her reaction, the actress shared a long laughter emoji on Instagram as she stated that the truth is coming out gradually about her ex not really buying her any car as he claimed.

According to her, his claims were only a way of building a good reputation for himself, so as to appear good before people.

She wrote, “Little by little the truth is coming out and will all come out!!! When I came out to say it was ALIE that I wasn’t bought any car, Abi this man was ranting on every blog that HE BOUGHT ME A CAR IN MY NAME! Abi I was called a liar because Na me use my hand lie say e buy give me just to raise his Profile!!

“NOW THE TRUTH IS OUT, I NEVER GOT A GIFT AND NEVER WAS ANY CAR BOUGHT IN MY NAME AS A GIFT!! 22million for a fairly used bought ,lemme check if I still have that receipt #PS:-Pls keep shooting your self on the leg, I’m here for it!!”