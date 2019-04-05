Tonto Dikeh Discloses What Obasanjo Said About Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo told her himself that her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill is not his son.

This was after a follower of hers mocked her for boasting about how rich her man was and how he was an ex-president’s son.

The follower brought the issue up in the heat of an allegation that the actress sold the N22million Prado Jeep Olakunle Churchill bought for her.

“U was the very same person who boast of how rich your husband was, he’s the ex president son and so on.. now that u r coming up with results lol… makes me believe that nothing is real on IG just fake… U need to chill girl,; showing all of that means nothing..chill girl, let silent speaks”

Tonto Dikeh, however, admitted to passing the information that her ex is Obasanjo’s son because she was also led to believe such.

“Obasanjo himself told me he wasn’t his father on the day of my introduction? You think I knew all along? I was told what I was told and I said exactly what I was told until I knew the truth?,” she said.

She also revealed that since the allegation of selling the Prado Jeep was filed before the Inspector General of Police, her lawyers haven’t received any notice on the issue.

This makes her believe it is all a media campaign of calumny.