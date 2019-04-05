Grammy award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Diplo has hinted on a possible music collaboration with Nigerian superstar Simi.

Diplo is the co-creator and lead member of electronic dancehall music project Major Lazer, a member of the supergroup LSD, with Sia and Labrinth.

He posted a photo of Simi recording in a studio on his social media with the caption, “Legend @simplysimi.”

This comes days after Simi announced her upcoming album ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’ and revealed the retro album cover.

On Wednesday, April 3, she wrote, “Guys, Is it doing you like you should pre-order something incredible? Look at her cute little cheeks,dont tell her no.”

NAN reports that although it is uncertain if the collaboration would be part of his album, this is not the first time Diplo will be collaborating with a Nigerian artist.

He recently headlined ‘Gidi Fest’ and a successful concert at Lagos’ Hard Rock Cafe. Diplo has also worked with a number of Nigerian artists including Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Kizz Daniel.