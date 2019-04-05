Counsel to Precious Nwadike, the candidate of the United Progressives Party (UPP) in the Imo West senatorial election, has called for the prosecution of Governor Rochas Okorocha for alleged electoral malpractice.

Kingdom Okere, while speaking to journalists in Abuja, said that his client was opposed to an application filed by Okorocha concerning his senatorial election.

Okorocha filed a suit asking the Federal High Court, Abuja, to urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to him as the senator-elect for the area.

“We should be talking about the police and security agencies arresting, investigating and prosecuting Okorocha upon the expiration of his constitutionally allowed immunity as governor of Imo for committing electoral offence,” he said.

“The electoral act is clear as to what constitutes electoral offence; somebody held a returning officer hostage at gun point and forced him to declare results in his favour and we are here speaking grammar that they should give him certificate of return.

“So we, having been joined as the sixth defendant.

“We will urge this court to make a consequential order on the security agencies to immediately apprehend him on the 29th of May and prosecute him for electoral offence.

“That is for holding a returning officer hostage, telling him to declare him at gun point. This is not about certificate of return but about the sanctity of our electoral system.”

But one of Okorocha’s lawyers, Chibueze Nwanedo, said the issue raised by Okere was for the Election Petition Tribunal and not the court.