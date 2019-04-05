Security Guard Allegedly Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 32-year-old security guard, Dennis Nba, who allegedly defiled a 12-year-old girl in prison.

Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who declined to take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

Garafini directed the police to forward a duplicate of their case file to the DPP.

Concise News also reports that the magistrate adjourned the case until June 24 for mention.

Nba, who resides in Ikoba Street in Monkey- Village, Maza-Maza, Lagos, is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 17 at his residence.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant, who works as a security guard in the victim’s house, defiled the girl.

He said that the case was reported at the Satellite Police Division by the victim’s father and later transferred to the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, for further investigation.

He noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.