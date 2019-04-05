The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed another supplementary election in Rivers State for the 13th of April, 2019.

Concise News understands that INEC revealed this in a statement on Thursday following the declaration of Nyesom Wike as the governor of the state.

According to the electoral umpire, the supplementary election would be conducted in the following constituencies: Gokana, Opobo /Nkoro, Ahoada West, and Abua/Odual.

It also lauded security agencies for making sure that the election was peaceful in the state.

This news medium had reported that Wike, who ran under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 886,264 votes to win the governorship exercise.

His closest rival, Biokpomabo Awara, the candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), got 173,859 votes.