Popular Nigerian teen actress, Regina Daniels has finally broken her silence to speak on her supposed relationship with a married billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

While reacting to the news that she had secretly got married to Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels took her time to rubbish the report.

Concise news had earlier reports that ‘rumour’ had it that Regina Daniels secretly go married to Ned Nwoko in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

The supposed rumour also suggested that Regina and the billionaire had their introduction last weekend on a low key level with the attendance of just few guests and mandated their guests not to take pictures of the event or make noise about the event since she would become the sixth wife of the billionaire.

However, fans have continued to attribute her alleged affair with the billionaire to the source of the brand new Merceded Benz, Rolex, House among other valuables that the actress had launched in a space of weeks.

Sharing a lovely photo of herself on Instagram, the actress wrote