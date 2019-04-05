Prof. Osinbajo, Tony Blair Meet At Aso Rock (Photos)

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on Friday had a private meeting at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Concise News reports that there was, however, no interview after the duo emerged from the meeting.

Blair served as Prime Minister of the UK from 1997 to 2007 and Leader of the Labour Party from 1994 to 2007.

He was Leader of the Opposition from 1994 to 1997.

The former UK prime minister runs among other foundations, the Tony Blair Africa Governance Initiative, a nonprofit initiative that works to support effective governance in Africa.

See photos from their meeting below: