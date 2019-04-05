President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on his 67th birthday.

The President joined all other members of the party to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State.

In a statement released, the President through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina, said the former labour leader was a courageous man who has provided purposeful and tenacious leadership over the years.

He said after many years of serving as a labour leader, Oshiomhole has brought a new dynamism into the collective effort to make democracy and development more inclusive in the country.

The president also saluted the APC national chairman for his vibrant relationship with Nigerian workers and other Nigerians.

According to him, as the Chairman of APC, the strides recorded in the last elections across the country clearly testifies to his visionary and vibrant leadership.

He also commended Oshiomhole’s effort at building a strong and unified party that is focused on strengthening internal democracy and developing the country.