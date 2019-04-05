The report that the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has resigned has not been confirmed by the presidency.

It was learned from sources that Onnoghen’s resignation letter was submitted to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, by some Justices of the Supreme Court on Thursday.

However, it was learnt that the Justices who submitted the letter arrived at the presidential villa after President Muhammadu Buhari had left Abuja for Jordan to participate in the World Economic Summit on Thursday.

According to a source, President Buhari before his departure received the National Judicial Council’s recommendations on the petition written against Onnoghen and the acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

The NJC had on Wednesday, April 3, confirmed that the council had sent its report to President Buhari after the conclusion of its investigation into the petitions against Onnoghen and the acting CJN.