The Presidency has confirmed that another Nigerian, Wahid Somade, has been arrested in Jeddah airport, Saudi Arabia for allegedly smuggling about 1,138g of cocaine.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Dabiri-Erewa expressed disappointment that this was coming shortly after a Nigerian lady, Kudirat Afolabi was executed in the same country for a related offence.

“The sad thing is that in the midst of talking of about 20 Nigerians on death roll, even as eight had been executed, just yesterday another Nigerian, Wahid Somade, was arrested at Jeddah airport with about 1,138g of cocaine.

“The latest one would be added to those that could be executed.

“We keep appealing to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to ensure for trial is fair,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

On the execution of a Nigerian for drug-related offences on Monday, the presidential aide appealed to Nigerians to obey the laws of countries they go.

“After informing her family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially released the name of the lady that was executed in Saudi Arabia a few days ago and her name is Kudirat Afolabi, a widow and a mother of two.

“We pay our condolence to the family and keep begging Nigerians to obey the laws of other countries and Saudi has replied us officially, saying their law is their law.

“However, diplomatic engagement will continue at the highest level.

“It does not matter where you come from, you hold a green passport. Do not let a few people denigrate every one of us,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa, however, stressed on the need to celebrate the success stories of Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We have Nigerians doing great things all over the world; we are going to focus on them,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa also called on concerted efforts on compulsory baggage identification at airports as well as more security surveillance and cameras at screening points at the airports.