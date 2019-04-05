Police Confirm Death Of Third Victim Of Imo Foursome Sex

The Police in Imo State has confirmed the death of the third person who allegedly engaged in an orgy involving three men and a lady at a student lodge on Tuesday.

The Police, who said that the affected persons were all students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), said that substances suspected to be Tramadol tablets and Indian hemp were found in the hostel were two out of the four students died on Tuesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed the death of the third student, Aka Uche, on Thursday, urged parents to discourage their children from taking to drugs.

The CP said, “Yes, I can confirm to you that the third student is dead.

“I just got the information today (Thursday) that he has died. He died in the hospital were he was admitted.

“His death has increased to three the number of persons who died from the incident.

“The girl among them, Onyinyechi Okafor, is alive and I learnt that her condition is stable.”

The authorities of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, said they were investigating to ascertain if the four persons were their students.