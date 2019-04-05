The Lagos Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to have killed Dr. Stephen Urueye, a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), near the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi Araba.

Concise News reports that according to Channels Television, the suspects; Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye, were arrested on Friday by police operatives from the Itire division.

Both have been transferred to the state criminal investigation department at the Yaba area of Lagos for further investigation.

In the aftermath of Urueye’s death, a protest was held at LUTH on Friday, calling for justice for the late doctor as well as improved security in the area.

Urueye was stabbed to death hours after his graduation.

The young man who graduated from the University of Lagos on Wednesday was reportedly robbed and stabbed on Thursday by hoodlums who were trying to rob him of his valuables, along Idi Araba road where the hospital is situated.

Concise News gathers that medical students have complained severally to the management of the hospital as regards growing robbery attacks in the area.

Following his death, some of his colleagues and other Nigerians have taken to Twitter to lament over his murder and also seek justice for him with the hashtag #JusticeForStephen.

