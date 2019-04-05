Petrol Above N145: NNPC Tells Nigerians What To Do

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged Nigerians to report any filling station that sells petrol beyond N145 per litre to relevant agencies.

Concise News had reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had recently warned that the pump price of petrol, also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), may sell above N145.

“IPMAN may soon start selling beyond N145 per litre if depot owners continued to sell between N136.50 and N137 per litre,” IPMAN Chairman of Ore Depot, Shina Amoo, had said.

But the NNPC, according to its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, advised people to remain vigilant and provide information to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the industry regulator, or to any law enforcement agency around them, about any station which sells petrol beyond the regulated price.

It also advised motorists and other petroleum products consumers not to engage in panic buying, saying there was enough products stock in 55 depots across the country.

The NNPC explained that 23 depots in Lagos, seven in Port Harcourt in Rivers State, 11 in Warri (Delta), six in Calabar (Cross River), and eight in Kaduna, were fully stocked with white products.

according to the corporation, two vessels of 50 million litres of petrol would arrive at the shores of Nigeria every day from Friday.