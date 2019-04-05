Okorocha: INEC Sets Up Committee On Imo North Election Saga

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has set up a committee to investigate issues arising from the conduct of March 9 Imo North senatorial election.

INEC decision was disclosed in a press statement signed by Festus Okoye, the electoral body’s National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education.

The commission had declined to issue Okorocha certificate of return following the confession of its returning officer for Imo who claimed he was forced to declare the result.

Okoye said, ”Commission also deliberated on the conduct of lmo North Senatorial District election held on 23rd February and 9th March 2019. It noted a number of issues arising from the election and set up a Committee to look into them.

“The Committee is to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of allegations of misconduct in the election. It is also to advise the Commission on whether its procedures were complied with by officials.

“The Committee is to submit its report on Wednesday 10th April 2019. “