Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that the sum of N251 billion cash and multi-million dollar worth of Jewellery were recovered by the commission between Jan. 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. He said this includes N11.5 billion final forfeiture (cash and accounts); N133.8 billion non-forfeiture recoveries; N8.92 billion direct deposits; N38.64 billion tax recoveries; N4.30 billion fuel subsidy recoveries and N42 billion banks (third party). Magu disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman-Tukur, has disclosed that assets of all public officials and senior political office holders will soon be open for public consumption. Hamman-Tukur disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes.

Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, after he was found guilty of “killing Kolade Johnson,” has been sacked by the Nigerian police. Johnson was hit by a stray bullet from operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SACS), a unit tied to the police. Spokesman for the police in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Bala Elkana, disclosed the sacking of the inspector on Thursday.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) says the demand for religious balancing in the election and appointment of the leadership of the 9th National Assembly by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is ill-motivated and only aimed at polarising Nigeria. Deputy Secretary-General of the Muslim body, Salisu Shehu, made this known in a statement.

Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sen. Dino Melaye and Sen. Ben Murray-Bruce have been ordered by the Federal High Court, Abuja to honour the Police invitation of Oct. 5, 2018 in connection with the protest staged by members of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP). Justice Okon Abang gave the order on Thursday while delivering judgment in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the trio alleging intimidation, harassment and threat by the police.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that Nigeria now ranks among the leading democracies in Africa and in the Commonwealth. President Buhari was the visitor at the final day of the 50th convocation ceremonies of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), which also served as the convocation for the 2017/2018 academic session. He was represented by the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Yakubu.

A Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State, has sacked Great Ogboru as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last election in the state. Concise News understands that Justice Nnamdi Dimgba in his ruling on Thursday nullified the candidature of Ogboru. In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1085/ 2018, Victor Ochei, Ogboru’s contender, had challenged the declaration of Ogboru as the governorship candidate of the party in the September 2018 primary held in the state.

Senate President Bukola Bukola Saraki on Thursday congratulated Nyesom Wike on his re-election as governor of Rivers state in the March 9 election, declaring it as a decisive mandate. Saraki, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, added that the Wike’s win was proof to his eagerness to develop Rivers State.

78-year-old Brazilian football Legend, Pele’s health condition is improving according to his spokesman on Monday. Although it was not clear when he would be released. The three-time World Cup winner is gradually recuperating in France. Concise News earlier reported that the Brazilan Legend was admitted for treatment on Wednesday and his entourage had expressed hope he would be out within two days.

Popular Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, has debunked reports of being down with stroke. He said he was not battling with any ailment, according to a video he posted on social media Thursday evening.

