Five key players of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have failed the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test, few days to the start of the 2019 CAF -17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Concise News understands that MRI is a medical imaging technique used in radiology to form pictures of the anatomy and the physiological processes of the body in both health and disease.

According to brila.net, the test was conducted on Friday, April 5, and five players from the team that qualified Nigeria for the African U-17 tournament have been knocked out.

The Eaglets booked a place in Tanzania by virtue of their emergence as champions of the WAFU U-17 tournament in Niger Republic in 2018 after defeating Ghana’s Black Starlets 3-1 on penalties.

The eight-team competition, which serves as qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil, holds from 14 to 28 of April in two venues – National Stadium, Dar es Salaam and

Chamazi Stadium, Mbagala.

Players affected:

Goalkeeper – John Ikedinachukwu Amah

Defender – Muhammed Ibrahim

Midfielders – Hassan Huseini and Babatunde Akinsola Jimoh

Forward – Favour Akem