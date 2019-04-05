Mo Salah ended his goal drought as Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with another late show in a 3-1 win at Southampton on Friday Night Football.

The result means Liverpool sit two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand with six remaining.

Salah, scoring his first in eight games, found the bottom right corner superbly on the break as Liverpool came from behind to lead 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining, before sub Jordan Henderson rounded off the win from close range six minutes later.

Southampton had stunned Liverpool early on as Shane Long scored from close range (9), only his second goal of the season, but the visitors levelled through Naby Keita’s first goal for Liverpool, heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross (36), though Salah was offside in the build-up.